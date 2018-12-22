Comparing INMARSAT PLC/ADR (IMASY) & Dropcar (DCAR)

INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) and Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of INMARSAT PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Dropcar shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Dropcar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares INMARSAT PLC/ADR and Dropcar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INMARSAT PLC/ADR 8.76% 8.88% 2.16% Dropcar N/A -180.38% -95.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for INMARSAT PLC/ADR and Dropcar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INMARSAT PLC/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dropcar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

INMARSAT PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropcar has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

INMARSAT PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dropcar does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INMARSAT PLC/ADR and Dropcar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INMARSAT PLC/ADR $1.40 billion 1.62 $181.70 million N/A N/A Dropcar $16.74 million 0.16 N/A N/A N/A

INMARSAT PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Dropcar.

Summary

INMARSAT PLC/ADR beats Dropcar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

INMARSAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air. The company also offers in-flight voice, data, safety, and cabin connectivity services for business and commercial air transport. It connects to its fleet of 13 satellites using a range of equipment, including global handheld satellite phones and notebook-size broadband Internet devices, as well as specialist terminals and antennas fitted to ships, aircraft, and road vehicles. It serves governments, airlines, the broadcast media industry, the oil and gas industry, the mining and construction industry, and humanitarian aid agencies. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Dropcar Company Profile

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

