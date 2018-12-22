Compass Group plc (CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,718.75 ($22.46).

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($23.91) target price (up from GBX 1,815 ($23.72)) on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,622 ($21.19) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,660 ($21.69) to GBX 1,715 ($22.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of LON:CPG traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,634.50 ($21.36). 8,206,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,396.50 ($18.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,698 ($22.19).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 77.60 ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 77 ($1.01) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a GBX 25.40 ($0.33) dividend. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th.

In related news, insider Ireena Vittal bought 1,616 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,689 ($22.07) per share, for a total transaction of £27,294.24 ($35,664.76). Also, insider Gary Green sold 63,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,686 ($22.03), for a total transaction of £1,062,770.10 ($1,388,697.37).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

