Conagra Brands (CAG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.685-9.764 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.74 billion.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.03-2.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.14. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

