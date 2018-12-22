Coni Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (CONI)

Coni (CURRENCY:CONI) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Coni token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coni has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. Coni has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $24,134.00 worth of Coni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Coni

Coni (CONI) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2018. Coni’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coni is www.coinbene.com. Coni’s official Twitter account is @coinbene. The official message board for Coni is www.coinbene.com/#/coniactivity.

Coni Token Trading

Coni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coni using one of the exchanges listed above.

