Constellation Brands (STZ) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.51.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $162.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $161.99 and a 52-week high of $236.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,980,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $989,104.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 70,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,969,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,489,000 after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,054,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,285,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.