Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Constellation has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $30,135.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.59 or 0.10672030 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00030392 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00001389 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,734,528 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

