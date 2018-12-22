Contrasting Palo Alto Networks (PANW) & Hauppauge Digital (HAUP)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Hauppauge Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palo Alto Networks -5.04% -1.72% -0.32% Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Hauppauge Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palo Alto Networks $2.27 billion 7.23 -$147.90 million ($0.55) -315.11 Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hauppauge Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palo Alto Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hauppauge Digital has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Palo Alto Networks and Hauppauge Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palo Alto Networks 1 5 30 2 2.87 Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus target price of $239.71, suggesting a potential upside of 38.31%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats Hauppauge Digital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also offers subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, uniform resource locator filtering, malware and persistent threat, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall, as well as cyber-attack, threat intelligence, and content control. In addition, the company provides support services; and professional services, including application traffic management, solution design and planning, configuration, and firewall migration, as well as online and classroom-style education training services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners. It also provides video recorder products, such as USB-Live2, a standard definition video recorder used to record video tapes and other types of video into a PC; HD PVR 2, a kit for gamers to record high definition videos; HD PVR, a high-definition video recorder for making compressed video recordings, as well as to record old home video tapes into an AVCHD format; and Colossus to record high definition video from a cable TV or satellite set top box. In addition, the company offers other software products comprising WinTV application, a PC based TV watching, pause, and recoding application; WinTV Extend software product, a PC based Internet video server that streams live TV or other video content to remote devices; Impact video capture board for PC based video conferencing and video capture in industrial applications; MediaMVP-HD, a Linux-based digital media device that link TV sets and PCs; and MediaMVP to watch and listen to PC-based videos, music, and pictures on a TV set through a home network, as well as provides an on-TV-screen display of media directory listings. The company sells its products through retailers, PC manufacturers, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Hauppauge Digital Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

