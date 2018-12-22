Contrasting Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) & Mechanical Technology (MKTY)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and Mechanical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 2 10 0 2.83 Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $262.90, suggesting a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than Mechanical Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Mechanical Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $20.92 billion 4.15 $2.23 billion $9.49 22.74 Mechanical Technology $7.06 million 1.10 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Mechanical Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Mechanical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 10.75% 16.49% 7.73% Mechanical Technology 14.27% 21.53% 17.23%

Risk and Volatility

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mechanical Technology has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Thermo Fisher Scientific pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Mechanical Technology does not pay a dividend. Thermo Fisher Scientific pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Mechanical Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare market channel products. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers laboratory refrigerators and freezers, ultralow-temperature freezers and cryopreservation storage tanks, temperature control, sample preparation and preservation, centrifugation, and biological safety cabinet products; water analysis and laboratory equipment; laboratory plastics; laboratory chemicals; research and safety market channel; and pharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market. The company also provides engine balancing and vibration analysis systems for military and commercial aircraft; metrology tools for semiconductor and solar wafer characterization; and tensile stage systems for materials testing and precision linear displacement gauges for use in academic and industrial research and development settings. It sells its precision automated manufacturing, and research and development sectors through direct sales and representatives in the Americas; and through distributors and agents in Europe and Asia, as well as axial turbo machinery directly to end users. The company serves electronics, aircraft, aerospace, automotive, semiconductor, and research industries. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

