Contrasting Woodstock (WSFL) & SEI Investments (SEIC)

Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Woodstock does not pay a dividend. SEI Investments pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Woodstock has a beta of -2.45, indicating that its stock price is 345% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Woodstock and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodstock N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments 31.46% 30.73% 25.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Woodstock and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodstock 0 0 0 0 N/A SEI Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $73.60, indicating a potential upside of 68.58%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Woodstock.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodstock and SEI Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodstock $6.86 million 0.07 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.53 billion 4.45 $404.38 million $2.32 18.82

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Woodstock.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Woodstock on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woodstock Company Profile

Woodstock Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides securities brokerage and investment banking services in the United States. It offers full service commission and fee-based money management services to individual and institutional investors. The company sells stocks, mutual funds, bonds, managed accounts, and other investment advisory and financial planning products and services through a network of independent contractor registered representatives to retail clients; and variable annuities and life insurance products through independent contractors and broker network to retail clients and consumers. It also provides investment supervisory services; and planning and consulting services in various financial services areas, such as financial planning, tax planning, benefits consulting, corporate 401(k)s, and other types of financial structures. It was formerly known as Woodstock Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Woodstock Holdings, Inc. in January 2010. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

