Control4 Corp (CTRL) General Counsel Sells $13,305.51 in Stock

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) General Counsel Joshua D. Ellis sold 753 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $13,305.51. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,323.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 857,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,363. The company has a market cap of $451.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.27. Control4 Corp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Control4 in the third quarter worth $129,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Control4 in the third quarter worth $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Control4 in the second quarter worth $169,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Control4 in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Control4 in the third quarter worth $214,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRL. BidaskClub downgraded Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital downgraded Control4 from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Control4 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Control4 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

