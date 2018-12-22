Copa’s (CPA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a $85.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Buckingham Research raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Copa from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.27.

CPA stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. Copa has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.93 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 1,234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Copa by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Copa by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

