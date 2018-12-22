Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.19. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.42 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 63.79%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 217,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $4,127,356.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,381,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,268,703.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $475,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at $415,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 317,428 shares of company stock worth $4,089,564 and sold 318,115 shares worth $5,958,646. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 145.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $12.00 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

