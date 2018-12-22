Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Cornerstone OnDemand reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone OnDemand.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

CSOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. First Analysis set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Shares of CSOD traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $1,219,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,369,334 shares in the company, valued at $195,657,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $78,934.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,336. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 27.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 51,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 22.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.