Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. First Analysis set a $69.00 price target on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of CSOD traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.06. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $59.18.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $1,153,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,348,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,906,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,844.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,336 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10,564.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,670 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,834,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,364,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 976.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 279,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 253,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

