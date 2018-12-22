Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.45

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 431813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $49,969.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,115.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,941.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,755 shares of company stock worth $330,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,929,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,345,000 after acquiring an additional 236,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,929,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,345,000 after acquiring an additional 236,834 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 138,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

