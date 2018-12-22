Cortex Business Solutions Inc (CVE:CBX) shares shot up 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.47. 113,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 653% from the average session volume of 15,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Cortex Business Solutions alerts:

Cortex Business Solutions (CVE:CBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cortex Business Solutions Inc will post 0.440000039373605 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cortex Business Solutions (CBX) Shares Up 17.6%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/cortex-business-solutions-cbx-shares-up-17-6.html.

Cortex Business Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CBX)

Cortex Business Solutions Inc supplies e-commerce products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers Cortex, a network-as-a-service portal that enables automation of AP and AR processes. The company also provides custom training, business process consulting, A/P scanning, and mass messaging services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cortex Business Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortex Business Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.