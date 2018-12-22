Cortex Business Solutions (CBX) Shares Up 17.6%

Cortex Business Solutions Inc (CVE:CBX) shares shot up 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.47. 113,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 653% from the average session volume of 15,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Cortex Business Solutions (CVE:CBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cortex Business Solutions Inc will post 0.440000039373605 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cortex Business Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CBX)
Cortex Business Solutions Inc supplies e-commerce products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers Cortex, a network-as-a-service portal that enables automation of AP and AR processes. The company also provides custom training, business process consulting, A/P scanning, and mass messaging services.
