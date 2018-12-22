Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRVS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.68. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.