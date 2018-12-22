Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stake Lowered by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $153,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 50.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COUP opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 1.76. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $726,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $357,650.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,892 shares of company stock valued at $18,928,429. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Northland Securities lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.94.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

