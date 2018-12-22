Cousins Properties (CUZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cousins Properties have underperformed its industry in the past six months. Nonetheless, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company’s unmatched portfolio of Class A office assets, located in the Sun Belt markets, augurs well for long-term growth. Particularly, robust fundamental of the office real estate market in the Sun Belt region has enabled the company to enjoy strong rent growth. Further, opportunistic developments in the best sub-markets keep us optimistic. Moreover, as the economy revives and job market improves, growth in demand for office space is likely to increase. This will likely result in higher net absorption for the company’s portfolio. However, stiff competition from other market players and rising supply of office space impacts its ability to attract and retain tenants at higher rents.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CUZ. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of CUZ opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,421,000 after acquiring an additional 262,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,421,000 after acquiring an additional 262,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,449,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,152 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,743,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 22.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,502 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

