Credit Suisse AG Sells 23,872 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,872 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 452.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 311.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at about $915,000.

IYK opened at $105.36 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

