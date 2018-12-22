Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Total (FP) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Total and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.09 ($71.03).

Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

