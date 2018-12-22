Cree, Inc. (CREE) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,188 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 19,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cree were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CREE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 183.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 322.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Cree to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $51.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.32 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

