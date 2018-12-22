Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.83

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2144000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $823.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.26 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,361,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,618,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,693 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,454,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,868,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

