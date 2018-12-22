Critical Analysis: Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) versus The First Bancshares (FBSI)

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The First Bancshares and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $10.90 million 2.02 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp $14.03 million 1.69 $1.46 million N/A N/A

Quaint Oak Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The First Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

The First Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The First Bancshares and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 9.04% N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp 10.52% 8.58% 0.78%

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp beats The First Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the First Home Bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans, including vehicle, personal, and certificate of deposit loans; real estate loans for purchasing a new home, home construction, refinancing existing home, adding to existing home, and buying undeveloped land; agriculture loans, such as livestock, line of credit, equipment, and agriculture real estate loans; and commercial loans comprising term, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers direct deposit, telephone banking, safe deposit box, merchant, and cash management services, as well as debit cards. Further, it invests in mortgage-back securities, the United States Government and agency securities, and other assets. The company operates through a home office in Mountain Grove; and seven full service branch facilities in Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane, and Springfield, Missouri. First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and correspondence, telephone, and online banking services. The company operates through its main office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and a regional office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

