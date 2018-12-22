Critical Analysis: Trustmark (TRMK) vs. Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trustmark and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 5 0 0 2.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 6 0 3.00

Trustmark currently has a consensus price target of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.60%. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus price target of $45.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.75%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Trustmark.

Volatility and Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Trustmark pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 18.99% 9.21% 1.07% Sandy Spring Bancorp 23.98% 10.48% 1.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $654.24 million 2.85 $105.63 million $1.92 14.36 Sandy Spring Bancorp $246.04 million 4.47 $53.20 million $2.54 12.20

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Trustmark on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 178 full-service branches and 20 limited-service branches; and 180 ATMs at on premise locations and 66 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has six mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and five insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segment's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 42 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

