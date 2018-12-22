Critical Comparison: Carter’s (CRI) & Centric Brands (CTRC)

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) and Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Carter’s pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Centric Brands does not pay a dividend. Carter’s pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carter’s has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and Centric Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 8.44% 33.05% 13.23% Centric Brands -10.15% -22.07% -6.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carter’s and Centric Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $3.40 billion 1.04 $302.76 million $5.76 13.35 Centric Brands $164.05 million 1.05 -$2.45 million ($0.94) -3.14

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands. Centric Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carter’s and Centric Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 0 5 4 0 2.44 Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter’s presently has a consensus price target of $111.89, suggesting a potential upside of 45.56%. Given Carter’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Carter’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Carter’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Centric Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Carter’s has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centric Brands has a beta of -2.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carter’s beats Centric Brands on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail stores and e-commerce sites. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales of its products to wholesale accounts. The International segment includes comprises of sales through company- and franchisee-operated retail stores, online e-commerce sites, and international wholesale accounts, as well as royalty income from international licensees of the Carter’s and OshKosh brands. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. Its product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. The company also offers denim jeans, bottoms, tops, jackets, and other related apparel and accessories for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. It sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and 2 SWIMS brand outlet stores, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

