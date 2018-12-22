Critical Comparison: Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) vs. TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and TPG Specialty Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG Specialty Lending 0 0 7 0 3.00

TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.85%. Given TPG Specialty Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG Specialty Lending is more favorable than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and TPG Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund 2,592.77% -9.75% -9.08% TPG Specialty Lending 55.73% 12.21% 6.64%

Risk and Volatility

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and TPG Specialty Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $1.57 million 45.09 $26.17 million N/A N/A TPG Specialty Lending $210.90 million 5.61 $120.25 million $2.00 9.05

TPG Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Dividends

TPG Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Firsthand Technology Value Fund does not pay a dividend. TPG Specialty Lending pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

TPG Specialty Lending beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded ventures capital fund invests in companies located in the US. The fund target companies operating in the fields of game changing technology and cleantech services. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for early, growth and later stage capital requirements with an investment size ranges between $1 and $10 million.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

