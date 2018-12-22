Critical Comparison: Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY) and Energy & Technology (ENGT)

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Energy & Technology does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Energy & Technology and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology -18.94% N/A -14.60% Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 14.50% 17.91% 10.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Energy & Technology and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy & Technology and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology $2.56 million 3.23 -$1.30 million N/A N/A Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $31.77 billion 0.74 $4.33 billion N/A N/A

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Energy & Technology has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) beats Energy & Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology Corp. engages in manufacturing, reclamation of essential commodities, energy, technology, oil & gas equipment and products. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of non-destructive testing components and systems. The company was founded on November 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,407 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,852 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. PJSC Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom.

