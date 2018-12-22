Critical Comparison: Myokardia (MYOK) versus Omeros (OMER)

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Myokardia and Omeros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myokardia 0 0 10 0 3.00 Omeros 0 3 4 0 2.57

Myokardia currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.96%. Omeros has a consensus price target of $27.88, suggesting a potential upside of 156.45%. Given Omeros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omeros is more favorable than Myokardia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myokardia and Omeros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myokardia $22.50 million 84.12 -$45.95 million ($1.40) -33.57 Omeros $64.83 million 8.22 -$53.48 million ($0.79) -13.76

Myokardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omeros. Myokardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omeros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Myokardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Myokardia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Omeros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Myokardia and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myokardia -222.07% -19.40% -16.89% Omeros -554.22% N/A -104.70%

Risk and Volatility

Myokardia has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 3.9, suggesting that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression. The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule, which is in Phase I b clinical trial that is designed to restore normal contractility in the diseased dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) heart. Its three preclinical programs include HCM-2 that is used to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, which is used to enhance cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients; and LUS-1 that is used to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, a biomechanical defect found in specific HCM and genetic DCM patient subgroups, as well as in other less common heritable cardiomyopathies. The company has a strategic collaboration with Aventis Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications; and a collaboration with 23andMe, Inc. to advance research for patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Myokardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HCT-TMA), and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and in Phase II clinical trial to treat IgA nephropathy, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and complement component glomerulopathy. The company's clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; and OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioids, nicotine, and alcohol addiction. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; and OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders. The company's preclinical programs also include MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of PNH and other alternative pathway disorders; G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform, including GPR174 and other Class A orphan GPCRS for treating CNS, metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders; and antibody platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal and other disorders. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

