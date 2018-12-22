Critical Comparison: RTI Surgical (RTIX) versus Establishment Labs (ESTA)

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of RTI Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of RTI Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RTI Surgical and Establishment Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical $279.56 million 0.84 $6.27 million $0.05 74.00 Establishment Labs $34.68 million 13.11 -$34.90 million N/A N/A

RTI Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Establishment Labs.

Profitability

This table compares RTI Surgical and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical -3.91% 4.04% 2.07% Establishment Labs -31.30% -173.53% -37.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RTI Surgical and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Establishment Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00

Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.69%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than RTI Surgical.

Summary

RTI Surgical beats Establishment Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The company's implants are used in the fields of sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma, and cardiothoracic procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

