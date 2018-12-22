Critical Review: Nephros (NEPH) and Its Rivals

Nephros (OTCMKTS: NEPH) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nephros to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nephros and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Nephros Competitors 691 2512 4688 227 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 464.91%. Given Nephros’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $3.81 million -$800,000.00 -11.40 Nephros Competitors $1.48 billion $97.59 million -143.24

Nephros’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -25.82% -82.57% -49.16% Nephros Competitors -35.32% -64.17% -17.18%

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros’ rivals have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nephros rivals beat Nephros on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; and hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in an hemodialysis treatment, as well as other disposables for use in the hemodiafiltration treatment process. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

