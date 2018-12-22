Critical Survey: NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Pembina Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. NXT Energy Solutions does not pay a dividend. Pembina Pipeline pays out 130.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Pembina Pipeline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXT Energy Solutions $1.09 million 14.25 -$6.91 million N/A N/A Pembina Pipeline $4.11 billion 3.65 $687.31 million $1.33 22.27

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Pembina Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXT Energy Solutions N/A -32.28% -29.27% Pembina Pipeline 18.00% 11.01% 4.92%

Risk & Volatility

NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NXT Energy Solutions and Pembina Pipeline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Pembina Pipeline 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Pembina Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats NXT Energy Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Its Oil Sands & Heavy Oil business operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 1,060 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. In addition, the company provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services. Further, its NGL Midstream business offers products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services through 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as 2 NGL operating systems. Additionally, the company offers tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities; natural gas gathering and processing facilities; NGL fractionation facility and gas processing capacity near Chicago, Illinois; and other natural gas and NGL processing facilities, logistics, and distribution assets in the United States and Canada. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

