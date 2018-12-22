Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 776 Centene Corp (CNC)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,540 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $308,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,600. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $112.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. boosted their target price on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann upgraded Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centene from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/csenge-advisory-group-purchases-shares-of-776-centene-corp-cnc.html.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.