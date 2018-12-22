CSR Limited (CSR) Insider Christine Holman Purchases 10,000 Shares

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) insider Christine Holman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.64 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,400.00 ($18,723.40).

On Friday, December 14th, Christine Holman purchased 10,000 shares of CSR stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,100.00 ($19,219.86).

Shares of CSR stock opened at A$2.71 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. CSR Limited has a 12 month low of A$3.85 ($2.73) and a 12 month high of A$5.57 ($3.95).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. CSR’s payout ratio is currently 135.42%.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

