Curecoin Price Tops $0.0605 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,489.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 51.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00800262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00001204 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,928,339 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

