Cybg (CYBG) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 310 ($4.05).

CYBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Cybg from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cybg to a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cybg in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a sell rating and a GBX 311 ($4.06) price target on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cybg to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cybg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 277.70 ($3.63).

Get Cybg alerts:

Shares of LON CYBG opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.32) on Tuesday. Cybg has a 1-year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Cybg’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

In other Cybg news, insider Tim Wade acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £55,200 ($72,128.58). Also, insider Jim Pettigrew acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,667.71). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,174 shares of company stock worth $15,565,057.

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.