CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,989. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 142,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,123,386.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $134,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $151,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

