CyrusOne (CONE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.43.

CONE opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,035,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,386,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,539 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,176,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,356 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,889,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,002,000 after acquiring an additional 560,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,888,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 142,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

