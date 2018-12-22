Cytosorbents (CTSO) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) has been assigned a $10.00 target price by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s previous close.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $263.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.53. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 70.97% and a negative return on equity of 90.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip P. Chan sold 24,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $228,037.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 11.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

