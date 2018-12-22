Darden Restaurants (DRI) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.87.

NYSE:DRI opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $6,025,829.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,795.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 722.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 49,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

