DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 10261619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.93.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,009,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,029,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,022,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after buying an additional 169,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $807.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/dbv-technologie-s-dbvt-reaches-new-12-month-low-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.