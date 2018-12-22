Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. restated a hold rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.14.

NYSE:DECK opened at $122.88 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.66. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $501.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 1,750 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $821,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

