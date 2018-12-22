Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.63 ($53.05).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €30.40 ($35.35) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a fifty-two week high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

