Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Director George N. Mattson Purchases 4,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director George N. Mattson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $203,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,502.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DAL traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 11,431,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 28,130,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,310 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 299.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,379,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,276 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $86,646,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,958,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,137,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,215 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 44.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,742,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,284 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

