Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 3,015.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 8,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.