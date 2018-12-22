Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Desjardins reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $7.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.46.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$103.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$115.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.40.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$96.51 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$91.65 and a 12 month high of C$109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

