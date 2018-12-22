Desjardins Weighs in on Cogeco Communications Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report released on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.51.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$633.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.89.

TSE:CCA opened at C$64.22 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$61.68 and a 52 week high of C$88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

