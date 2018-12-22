Deutsche Bank AG Has $26.70 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 815,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $26,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 167.9% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,568,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,705 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 104.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,478,000 after purchasing an additional 870,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 162.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,105,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 683,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 75.1% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,118,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,605,000 after acquiring an additional 479,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.36). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

In related news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,378.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,957 shares of company stock worth $269,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

