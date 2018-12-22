Deutsche Bank AG Has $27.23 Million Holdings in Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,188,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,838 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Corporacion America Airports were worth $27,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter valued at about $13,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 26.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after buying an additional 324,952 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the third quarter valued at about $1,281,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 20.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 814,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 135,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 17.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 849,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 128,265 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Corporacion America Airports SA has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.23). Corporacion America Airports had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports SA will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAAP. Bank of America cut their price target on Corporacion America Airports from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on Corporacion America Airports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

