Deutsche Bank Increases Twilio (TWLO) Price Target to $110.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.32.

TWLO opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $1,492,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,365 shares of company stock worth $12,982,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 28,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

